Sivo, Koroisau, Saifiti and Gillard make team of the week

Four players with links to Fiji made the NRL team of the week after round eight.

Maika Sivo, Apisai Koroisau and Daniel Saifiti made the starting lineup while Reagan Campbell-Gillard was named as one of the interchange players.

The Eels dominated the team of the week with six players making the cut.

Every Try Of Round 8 | NRL#NRL Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Meanwhile, round nine of the NRL starts tomorrow with the Roosters playing the Cowboys at 9.50pm.

The Warriors meet the Titans at 8pm before the West Tigers battle the Rabbitohs at 9.55pm on Friday.

On Saturday, the Sharks take on the Panthers at 5pm then the Bulldogs face the Broncos at 7.30pm.

Also on Saturday, the Storm takes on the Raiders at 9.35pm and the match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, Maika Sivo and the Eels face the Knights at 6.05pm and Dragons meet the Sea Eagles at 8.30pm.

You can watch the Eels and Knights match live on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.