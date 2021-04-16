Sivo helps Eels end 15-year drought

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo continues his impressive try scoring form in the NRL.

Sivo scored a try to help Paramatta orchestrate a 35-10 win over the Radiers to end its 15-year drought.

Parramatta exploited the Raiders’ right edge defense twice in the first half with Sivo strolling over making it look easy.

Article continues after advertisement

Isaiah Papali’i got a double to his name with Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Mitch Moses, Nathan Brown and Clint Gutherson adding the extras.