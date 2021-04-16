Home

Rugby League

Sivo helps Eels end 15-year drought

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 18, 2021 7:50 am
[Source: NRL]

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo continues his impressive try scoring form in the NRL.

Sivo scored a try to help Paramatta orchestrate a 35-10 win over the Radiers to end its 15-year drought.

Parramatta exploited the Raiders’ right edge defense twice in the first half with Sivo strolling over making it look easy.

Isaiah Papali’i got a double to his name with Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Mitch Moses, Nathan Brown and Clint Gutherson adding the extras.

