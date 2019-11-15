Home

Rugby League

Sivo, Evans score as Eels thrash Titans

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 23, 2020 1:01 pm
Maika Sivo celebrates with eam mates after scoring one of his tries for the Eels [S

Fiji Bati reps Maika Sivo and Kane Evan’s scored for the Paramatta Eels last night in their NRL round two match.

The duo scored two of the Eels seven tries in their 46-6 thrashing of the Gold Coast Titans.

Parramatta simply outplayed the Titans with double the amount of possession, completing 40 of 47 sets with 56 tackle breaks and seven line breaks.

By the end of the game the Titans had amassed 11 errors, completed just 14 of 24 sets, conceded 13 penalties and racked up 56 missed tackles.

In another NRL match yesterday, the Knights beat West Tigers 42-24.

