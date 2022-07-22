Sivo double in Eels loss

[Source: NRL]

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo continued his try-scoring spree at his home ground, Comm Bank Stadium in Paramatta after crossing twice for the Eels in their 36-14 loss last night to the Broncos.

It was Sivo’s 32nd game at the same ground where he has now scored 32 tries.

Bati center Waqa Blake also registered a try for the Eels and he had another disallowed.

The Eels were trailing 24-10 at halftime with star halfback Adam Reynolds once again playing a huge part in the Broncos win.

Round 20 of the NRL continues tonight with the Dragons hosting at 8pm followed by the Knights and Roosters at 9:55pm.