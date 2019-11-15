Sivo continues try scoring form

Fijian international Maika Sivo was the saviour again for the Parramatta Eels as his second half try was enough to seal victory.

Sivo scored in the 64th minute to give Eels a 10-4 win over the Knights in round nine of the NRL at the McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle.

This win has taken Eels back to the top of the standing with 16 points followed by the Panthers on 15 points and Storm on 14.

Article continues after advertisement

Maika Sivo try:

Eels started off well with a 16th minute try to Ryan Matterson to give Eels a 4-0 lead.

Knights fought hard and was rewarded with a 34th minute try to Andrew McCullough to level terms at 4-all.

Both teams were locked at 4-all at the breather.

It was hard for both the teams to find the try line as Clinton Gutherson gave Eels a 6-4 lead from a penalty goal in the 59th minute before Sivo scored the winning try and the only try of the second half.