[Source: NRL]

Fiji Bati reps, Maika Sivo and Waqa Blake scored a try each for Parramatta Eels last night in their 42-6 victory over the Bulldogs.

The Eels dominated the match with playmakers, Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses producing master class performances.

In other results in the NRL, the Sydney Roosters thrashed the West Tigers 72-6 and the Cronulla Sharks thumped Manly Sea Eagles 40-6.