Rugby League

Sivo, Blake and RCG start again for Eels

NRL
March 22, 2020 2:02 pm

Four players with links to Fiji will run out for the Paramatta Eels when they take on the Gold Coast Titans in their NRL round two clash tonight.

Fiji Bati reps Maika Sivo and Waqa Blake are starting in the backline while former Bati Reagan Campbell-Gillard will get his second start in the forwards.

Kane Evans who is the fourth player will come off the bench for the Eels.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Fiji Bati prop Tui Kamikamica scored the lone try for the Melbourne Storm as they defeated Cronulla Sharks 12-10 last night.

In other results, the Raiders defeated the Warriors 20-6 and Manly beat Roosters 9-8.

There are two games today with West Tigers playing the Knights at 5:05pm and Titans meet Eels at 7:15pm.

You can watch the Tigers/Knights match LIVE on FBC Sports at 5pm.

[Source: NRL]

