Sivo back at training with the Eels

Fiji Bati winger and Eels star Maika Sivo has returned to pre-season training alongside his Parramatta teammates while an indecent assault charge sits before the Fijian courts.

The Momi villager from Nadroga was back at training yesterday as the Eels went through their paces having returned to Australia over the weekend after his travel ban was lifted.

The 26-year-old has been charged with allegedly indecently assaulting a resort staff worker at a Resort in Denarau on Boxing Day.

Sivo had a travel ban placed upon him by the court before having his bail conditions altered so he could return to Parramatta training.

He has already been excused from attending his case’s next mention on the 17th of February after pre-season fixtures kick off with the Perth Nines.

[Source:nrl.com]