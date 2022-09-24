Sivo and RCG scores, Eels make NRL Grand Final

[pic:nrl.com]

Three Fiji Bati players who are part of the squad for the Rugby League World Cup helped Paramatta Eels make the NRL Grand Final since 2009 after beating the Cowboys 24-20 in the preliminary final last night.

Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Maika Sivo, and Waqa Blake were impressive for the Eels.

RCG scored a double while Sivo sealed the deal with the winning try in the 64th minute.

The win means the Eels now have the chance to end their 36-year premiership drought next Sunday.

Back-rower Shaun Lane and Sivo were Parramatta’s heroes in the dying stages, both coming up with a series of clutch plays on either side of the ball, to help their side comeback from 20-12 with 25 minutes to play.

Sivo’s try, off a brilliant pass from Lane gave the Eels the lead with 15 minutes to play, and from there Parramatta defended their line with everything they had.

The Eels denied Kyle Feldt a try in the corner and survived a final set from the Cowboys deep inside Parramatta territory.

Paramatta Eels will await the winner of tonight’s second preliminary final between defending champions Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Panthers host Rabbitohs at 9:50 tonight.