Rugby League

Sivo and Gutherson shine for Eels

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 2, 2021 9:55 am
[Source:The Australian]

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo was at it again last night for the Eels in round eight of the NRL against Bulldogs.

Sivo scored a double to help Parramatta thrash the Bulldogs 38-10 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

The flying Fijian was not the only standout performer for Parramatta as star fullback Clint Gutherson also bagged two tries.

Article continues after advertisement

Gutherson’s contribution was enormous with 259 metres, three line breaks and a try assist.

In other results, Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau played pivotal roles in the Panthers 28-16 win against the Manly Sea Eagles while Roosters thrashed the Knights 38-4.

Today, Warriors host the Cowboys at 4pm and Dragons meet the West Tigers at 6pm.

You can watch the Dragons and West Tigers match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

