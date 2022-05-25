Sivo and Blake make NRL return

Waqa Blake [left] with Maika Sivo [Source: Stadium Astro]

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo will make a return off the bench for the Parramatta Eels on Sunday.

Following his successful return in the NSW Cup last weekend, Sivo is listed in the Eels reserve but there are reports that he might be held back until after round 13.

Sivo is returning to the NRL from a ruptured ACL.

Also making a comeback for the Eels in round 12 is Fiji Bati centre Waqa Blake, returning from a knee injury on the wing.

The Eels face Raiders on Sunday at 6.05pm.