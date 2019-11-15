Home

Sivo: All in a days work

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 4, 2020 1:36 pm
Maika Sivo

It’s all in a day’s work for Fijian international and Blockbuster winger Maika Sivo after he scored four tries in the Eel’s 42-4 win over the Cowboys at Bankwest Stadium last night.

Sivo had a field day against almost non-existent right edge defense, becoming the first Eel since Semi Radradra to score four tries in a game.

Sivo scored the second try in the 21 minutes of the first half, while Waqa Blake also added points for the Eels minutes after to give them a 16-4 lead before half time.

Sivo says it was the pep talk from Coach Brad Arthur that inspired the team to come back stronger in the second half.

“It was unreal out there, coach talked to us at half time and told us to empty the tank, so we did. I was just doing my job and get back on the second half.”

The Eels are leading the NRL standing with 14 points having played 7 matches and losing only one.

