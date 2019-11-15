Home

Sivo acquitted for indecent assault

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 14, 2020 12:37 pm

Fiji Bati winger and NRL star Maika Sivo has been acquitted by the Nadi Magistrates Court after he was charged with indecent assault last year.

The Paramatta Eels flyer was alleged to have indecently assaulted a female staff of a resort on Denarau during Boxing Day.

His lawyer Mosese Naivalu confirmed to FBC News, that he had made a written representation before Magistrates Peni Dalituicama on February based on a CCTV footage at the resort.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Naivalu, the footage showed at no point did Sivo make any physical contact with the female.

However, he says the video did show that Sivo did try to touch the attendant however he was slapped by her.

Naivalu says 26-year-old Sivo is now a free man.

