Sims target Cheery-Evans

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 9, 2021 2:45 pm
Tariq Sims [Source: Daily Telegraph]

Former Fiji Bati Tariq Sims has vowed to target Daly Cheery-Evans with controlled aggression in round one of the State of Origin series tonight.

Sims finally got his chance to start in his preferred second-row role and has set his target.

He previously represented the Blues in the 2018 Origin decider and the second match of the 2019 series but on both occasions, he was selected on the interchange and played mainly as a middle forward.

However, with Sydney Roosters forwards Boyd Cordner and Angus Crichton unavailable, Sims received another call up as NSW’s left edge second-rower and he aims to keep his spot in the Blues side for the entire series.

Sims told NRL.com, starting at the second-row is one of the moments he will forever cherish.

The 31-year-old has been given the job of pressuring Cherry-Evans, the Queensland halfback and captain, while performing the role of bodyguard for rookie Blues five-eighth Jarome Luai in his Origin debut.

[Source: nrl.com]

