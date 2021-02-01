Sims scores a double in Dragons win

Fijian International Tariq Sims scored a double for the Dragons in their 22-13 win over the Knights yesterday.

The Knights opened the scoring in the 9th minute through Gehamat Shibasaki.

Trent Merrin added one for the St. George Illawarra side.

Knights prop Josh King put them back into the game with a try in the 46th minute.

Trailing 13-6, the Dragons needed a miracle to bring them back into the game.

Their prayers were answered when the Fiji Bati forward, Sims scored two tries in the 51st and 59th minute to help give the much-needed advantage and the lead.

In another another match last night, the Roosters outclassed Warriors 32-12.

In today’s match, the Eels will battle the Dragons at 8:15 pm and you can catch the live coverage of FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.