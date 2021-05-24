Sims poised to join Storm

Former Fiji Bati forward Tariq Sims has reportedly signed with the Melbourne Storm for the 2023 season.

But reports out of Australia reveal the Dragons and Storm are hashing out terms to have the 30-year-old transfer mid-season.

The New South Wales Blues player was told last year that he is free to leave the Dragons although his contract ends this year.

The 32-year-old has scored 43 tries in 209 NRL games for the Cowboys, Knights, and Dragons since his NRL debut in 2011 and has played five Origins for NSW and five Tests for Fiji.

[Source: nine.com.au]