Sims out of Panthers clash

Fiji Bati lock and Dragons forward Tariq Sims will miss Friday’s match against the Panthers.

This is after he entered an early guilty plea to a careless high tackle charge on Canberra’s Harley Smith-Shields.

Teammate Zac Lomax also entered an early guilty plea on Monday but escapes with a fine.

Fellow Bati and Panthers hooker Apisai Koroisau’s ruling is still pending at the judiciary while Kane Evans will miss the Warriors match against the

Bulldogs after facing a match suspension and a fine of $2750.

Meanwhile, round 22 will now be played in revised venues.

The NRL has looked to lessen the load on Suncorp Stadium and Cbus Super Stadium with matches to be played at the Brisbane and Gold Coast venues as well as Townsville, Redcliffe and the Sunshine Coast this week.

Kicking off round 22 are the Raiders and competition leaders Melbourne on Thursday at 9.50pm at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

[Source: NRL.com]