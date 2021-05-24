Home

Rugby League

Sims on Storm radar

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 13, 2022 12:04 pm
Tariq Sims

Fiji Bati forward Tariq Sims is on the Melbourne Storm radar and maybe looking to make a switch later in the NRL season.

This comes as the Storm battle to look for a replacement for injured prop and co-captain Christian Welch after last night’s costly 26-16 defeat of Wests Tigers.

Welch’s season is feared to be over after suffering a suspected ruptured Achilles, while winger George Jennings was assisted from the field with a knee injury and star hooker Brandon Smith broke his hand in just the second minute.

Article continues after advertisement

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy confirmed the club was likely to hit the player market for reinforcements and Sims is believed to already be on their radar for next season when Jesse and Kenny Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi and Smith depart.

Meanwhile, round 1 of the NRL continues tonight and Eels will play Titans at 5:05pm at Commbank Stadium in Sydney while Cowboys face Bulldogs at 7.15pm in Townsville.

