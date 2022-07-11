Sims hit with double charge

[File Photo]

Fiji Bati and Dragons forward Tariq Sims has been hit with two charges and will face a week on the sideline and a fine after last weekend’s match.

Sims has been charged with Dangerous Contact for his late hit on Adam Reynolds, and will receive a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, increasing to $1500 if he fights the charge and loses.

A high shot on Rhys Kennedy has seen Sims handed a Grade Two Careless High Tackle charge which carries a one-game ban with an early guilty plea or two games with an unsuccessful challenge at the judiciary.

The Dragons will play Roosters on Saturday at 5pm.