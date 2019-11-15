Sims faces one-match suspension

Fiji Bati and Dragons back-rower Tariq Sims is facing a one-match suspension after being hit with a dangerous contact charge by the match review committee.

Sims’ collision with Bulldogs five-eighth Kieran Foran in the 38th minute of Saturday’s match at WIN Stadium attracted a grade one charge for dangerous contact to the head or neck of an opponent.

Broncos hooker Issac Luke is facing a one-match ban for a dangerous throw in Friday night’s loss to Wests Tigers.

Luke was charged over a tackle on Chris Lawrence with eight minutes remaining in the match.

Due to a prior similar offence to his name, the former New Zealand international is facing a one-match ban whether he enters an early guilty plea or is found guilty at the NRL judiciary.

The one-time NSW Blues representative will need a win at the judiciary to be able to play against the Cronulla Sharks next weekend.

Meanwhile, the Sharks defeated the Warriors 46-10.

The Panthers meets the Bulldogs at 6.05pm tonight and the match will be aired live on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.