Sims back for Dragons

Former Bati forward Tariq Sims is back for the Dragons.

The New South Wales State of Origin representative is back from a wrist injury in the second row.

Tariq’s return sees Tyrell Fuimaono relegated to the bench and his brother and Bati star Korbin Sims moved to the reserves.

Mikaele Ravalawa retains his spot on the wing for the Dragons.

The Dragons host the Sea Eagles at 8:30pm on Sunday.

While Tariq Sims is back, Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu has been left out of the Storm’s lineup due to an injury.

Round nine of the NRL starts tomorrow with the Roosters playing the Cowboys at 9.50pm.

The Warriors meet the Titans at 8pm before the West Tigers battle the Rabbitohs at 9.55pm on Friday.

On Saturday, the Sharks take on the Panthers at 5pm then the Bulldogs face the Broncos at 7.30pm.

Also on Saturday, the Storm takes on the Raiders at 9.35pm and the match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, Maika Sivo and the Eels face the Knights at 6.05pm and Dragons meet the Sea Eagles at 8.30pm.

You can watch the Eels and Knights match live on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.