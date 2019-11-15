Sims and Wiliame out for Dragons

Fiji Bati center Brayden Wiliame has been left out of the Saint George Illawarra Dragons side for this week’s round five clash against the Cronulla Sharks.

Wiliame has a calf injury and has been replaced by Euan Aitken.

Also missing out for the Dragoons is former Bati Tariq Sims due to a wrist injury.

The Dragons will play Sharks at 8:30pm on Sunday.

The team has been named for this weekend’s local derby, as injured duo are ruled out #NRLDragonsSharks #redv — St George Illawarra Dragons (@NRL_Dragons) June 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and Kane Evans have made the match-day side for the Eels while Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau are both starting for the Panthers.

Other Fijian players that will be in action this week includes King Vuniyayawa who has again made the Warriors side, Melbourne Storm’s Suliasi Vunivalu, Mikaele Ravalawa for the Dragons while Daniel and Jacob Saifiti will be teaming up for the Knights.

Round five of the NRL starts tomorrow with the Sea Eagles hosting the Broncos at 9:50pm.

On Friday, the Warriors meet the Cowboys at 8pm but at 9:55pm the Eels play the Panthers.

You can catch the Eels and Panthers match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

There will be three games on Saturday starting at 5pm with the Rabbitohs and Titans followed by the Storm and Knights at 7:30pm before the West Tigers and Raiders play at 9:35pm.

The clash between Suliasi Vunivalu’s Storm and the Saifiti twins Knights will also be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

On Sunday the Bulldogs play the Roosters at 6:05pm and at 8:30pm, the Dragons takes on the Sharks.