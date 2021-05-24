Home

Rugby League

Sims and Koroisau face one match ban

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 8, 2021 4:10 pm
Tariq Sims [left] and Api Koroisau

Fiji Bati lock Tariq Sims is facing a one-match ban for a careless high tackle on Canberra’s Harley Smith-Shields.

This following their match on Friday against the Canberra Raiders.

Sims was hit with the grade one charge from Friday night’s loss.

Article continues after advertisement

He has two prior offences meaning he is set to miss one match whether he enters an early guilty plea or is found guilty by the judiciary.

Meanwhile, Api Koroisau is also looking at one week on the sidelines for contrary conduct with Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

[Source: NRL]

