Rugby League

Silktails well prepared for second encounter with St Mary’s

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
June 17, 2021 12:46 pm
[Source: Kaiviti Silktails/Facebook]

Consistency is the key for the Kaiviti Silktails as they head into the next round of the Ron Massey Cup against table leaders St Mary’s.

Although they lost 56-6 to the side in round two, two months ago- the Silktails are determined to make amends on Saturday.

Head Coach, Wes Naiqama, says there is no pressure in the Silktails camp as they prepare for their second battle against the leaders.

“In regards to the way that we play not much will change, we just got to be better in key areas and in our complacent rate, our discipline and just our patience in the game”.

Naiqama says with most players returning from injury, the side is ready to go.

“They are a quality side, if we don’t tick all those three boxes and put in a good performance we could be on the back end of a long day and a big score line like we did in round one and I’m confident in the group that we’ve prepared up to this point”.

The Silktails will this week be led by prop Apakuki Tavodi.

The side will face St Marys at 6pm at the St Marys League Stadium in Sydney.

