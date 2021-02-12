Silktails to prove themselves at trial match today

The Kaiviti Silktails will today put to action months of intense training as they play Mascot Jets in a trial match in preparation for the Ron Massey Cup at Mascot Oval.

Head Coach, Wes Naiqama, says he has challenged the players to show him why they deserve to be in the team.

Naiqama says the game against the Jets will be an opportunity to give the boys enough game time and to test their combinations.

He says this is a trial for the boys to try their best and make the final team.

Naiqama enlisted the expertise of former NRL referee Gavin Badger to work with the 28 Kaiviti Silktails players currently living in Sydney for the entire Ron Massey Cup season.

The Silktails also conducted an opposed session last weekend with the Sydney Roosters under 21 side.

This was to get their bodies ready for the game.

The Kaiviti Silktails play their first match of the Ron Massey Cup next weekend where they will be facing Blacktown Workers at Mascot Oval at 3pm.