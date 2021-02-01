Silktails to play on Good Friday and not Saturday

The Kaiviti Silktails second Ron Massey Cup match against Windsor Wolves has been brought forward to tomorrow.

Originally the match was scheduled for Easter Saturday afternoon at the Windsor Sports Complex.

However, that ground is still heavily water-logged from the recent floods which is why the game has shifted to tomorrow at Hammondville Oval in Moorebank.

Silktails Coach Wes Naiqama says they haven’t talked about playing on Good Friday as it’s one of the holiest days in the Christian faith calendar.

He says the side has a travelling pastor with them in Sydney and he’s talked to all of them.

Naiqama says playing on Good Friday is not ideal but it is what it is.

The former Bati captain has only made one change to his side with forward Tomasi Vakadranu coming onto the bench for Samuel Daveta, who’s been promoted to the starting side at lock.

The Silktails was thumped 56-6 in their opening game last weekend and they play the Wolves at 11:45am tomorrow.