Silktails to leave for Australia today

The Kaiviti Silktails will depart Fiji for Australia today to feature in the 2021 Ron Massey Cup.

The Silktails will be based in Sydney for the entire 2021 season, playing their home fixtures at Mascot Oval.

Former Fiji Bati captain and Silktails head coach Wes Naqaima says the team is primed and ready to go after the disappointment of having the 2020 season cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic after just one match.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo: Supplied]

Silktails Chair and Bati legend, Petero Civoniceva says they couldn’t have done this without the support from the New South Wales Government, the PacificAus

Sports program and the Australian High Commission.

Australian High Commissioner, John Feakes says as the first-ever Fijian team to compete in the Ron Massey Cup, the Kaiviti Silktails have already made history for rugby league in Fiji and he wishes the team all the best in the competition.



[Photo: Supplied]

The team and officials will observe all the Australian Government and New South Wales Government requirements for entry into Australia and subsequent compulsory quarantine period.