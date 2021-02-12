Silktails start quarantine in Australia

The Kaiviti Silktails are currently in mandatory quarantine at the Sofitel Wentworth Hotel, New South Wales in Australia.

Silktails Manager Jacqueline Shannon says the team arrived in Australia on Wednesday afternoon after what was described by 12 first-time flyers as a tedious flight yet exciting experience altogether.

Under strict protocols, the team was whisked away in a luxury coach to the 5-star hotel not too long after the team landed safely at Kingsford Airport in Sydney.

Shannon adds early yesterday morning the team linked up online for their morning devotion sung hymns that softly echoed through the halls of their Wentworth accommodation.

She says said the boys are happy and were adjusting well into their new setting.

The Silktails counting down to their first taste of an Australian rugby league match on a date to be announced soon.

[Source: FNRL Media]