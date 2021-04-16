Silktails slowly climbs Ron Massey ladder

The Kaiviti Silktails rugby league team is fourth on the Ron Massey Cup points table after four rounds.

Following its two wins and two losses the Silktails have eight points while the team they’ll play tomorrow, Mounties, is third with 10 points.

The back to back wins have really fired up the young Silktails side.

Team captain Penioni Tagituimua says the young players are starting to make their mark.

‘It’s a whole different team from what we had last year, this year we have most of the young boys in our team’.

Tomorrow the Silktails takes on Mounties at 3pm at the Mascot Oval in Sydney.