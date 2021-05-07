Home

Rugby League

Silktails slowly adapts to rules

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 16, 2021 4:35 pm
[Source: FNRL/Facebook]

Kaiviti Silktails is trying its best to adapt to the new rules introduced in International Rugby League.

The six again rule that was introduced late last year sees the referee award a fresh set of tackles instead of a penalty for offences around the ruck.

The Silktails had their first taste of the rule at the Ron Massey Cup competition.

Head Coach, Wes Naiqama, says the limited time to adapt to the rule did not deter the Silktails in the past few weeks.

“Taking the six again rule that would’ve been the bigger one to adjust to they’re moving that rule to speed up the game over here in NRL whether FNRL want to adapt those rule changes they currently use with international rules”.

Kaiviti Silktails will be on a bye this weekend and is ranked sixth in the Ron Massey Cup.

