Silktails sixth on Ron Massey Cup ladder

The Kaiviti Silktails are currently sixth on the Ron Massey Cup points table after playing nine games.

Yesterday the side suffered its fifth loss of the season after going down to defending champions Wentworthville Magpies 10-22.

The Wes Naiqama coached side now have 10 points from five losses and four wins.

Saint Marys Saints are at the top of the table with 18 points followed by the Hills Bulls Seniors also with 18 but in second due to the points difference.

The Magpies are third with 14, Dirty Reds fourth and have 12 while the Mounties side is fifth.

The Silktails will play Glebe Dirty Reds at 4.30pm next Saturday.