Silktails season ends, NSWRL abandon competitions

The Kaiviti Silktails will return to Fiji sooner than expected.

This is after the New South Wales Rugby League Board made the decision to abandon a number of major competitions for the 2021 season.

In a statement, NSWRL says the decision has been made in response to the COVID-19 outbreak across the greater Sydney region.

Article continues after advertisement

The competitions affected includes the Ron Massey Cup which was suspended at the start of July.

Its the second successive year that the Silktails season has ended prematurely due to COVID-19.

NSWRL Chief Executive, David Trodden says with the current Public Health Order in force until at least 28 August, the Board was left with little option but to cancel its major competitions.

Meanwhile, the Silktails are expected to return to Australia in November to start its 2022 pre-season training.