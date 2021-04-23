Home

Rugby League

Silktails record third win

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 1, 2021 7:52 pm
[Source:NSW Rugby League]

Debutant Akuila Tavakaturaga scored a double for the Kaiviti Silktails this evening as they defeated Cabramatta 38-14 at the Mascot Oval in Sydney.

Tavakaturaga struck in the final six minutes of the match.

He scored his first in the 74th minute before crossing for his second five minutes later.

Article continues after advertisement

The Silktails scored six converted tries with Joeli Vulavou, Maika Serulevu, Ratu Inoke Vasuturaga and Apakuki Tavodi also getting on the score sheet.

It was the Silktails third win from six games and they are currently fourth on the standings with 10 points.

Mosese Qionimacawa was a late change for the side as he made the starting lineup relegating Ropate Tobe to the bench.

Qionimacawa converted four tries while Waisale Nayavucere nailed two conversions.

Nayavucere also slotted a penalty for the 38-14 win.

The Silktails will host the Hawks next Saturday at Mascot Oval in Sydney.

 

 

 

 

 

