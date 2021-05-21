Silktails ready to face third ranked Magpies

The Kaiviti Silktails have a tough task ahead preparing for this weekend’s game against third placed Wentworthville Magpies in the Ron Massey Cup.

Pio Seci will again lead the pack as Penioni Tagituimua continues his journey with North Sydney Bears in the New South Wales Cup and Karawalevu with the Sydney Roosters Jersey Flegg side.

Tagituimua gets his first start for the Bears after coming off the bench in his debut last weekend.

Ron Massey Cup round 12 sees the return of fullback Temesia Jilivecevece after being sidelined for two months due to injury.

Ropate Tobe gets the nod to start at five-eighth with Samuel Daveta returning off the bench.

Head Coach, Wes Naiqama, says picking the best 17 every week is a huge task as he knows every player brings in their A game.

“So there’s plenty of competitions for the boys and they know that and regardless of the win they’ve got to keep training well and playing well to keep their spots in the team cause I know there’s two or three other boys that have gone to lay in their position as well”.

The Silktails will play WV Magpies at 8pm on Saturday at Ringrose Park in Sydney.

Team list: Ratu Jilivecevece, Ratu Josaia Camaisala, Ratu Inoke Vasuturaga, Malakai Kovekalaou, Timoci Bola, Pate Tobe, Waisale Nayavucere, Apakuki Tavodi, Apimeleki Lutuimawi, Josaia Raboiliku, Maika Serulevu, Pio Seci, Salimoni Nasoki, Samuel Daveta, Manasa Kalou, Akuila Tavakaturaga, Tomasi Vakadranu.