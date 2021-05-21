Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Government Ministries assist in vaccination drive|More screening for Lami area says MOH|FNUSA demands for apology|29 Fijians stuck in Lautoka housed by relative|USP residential halls on shut down|Charitable organization assists disadvantaged families in Navua|Remaining 4,000 tests received with no positive results|11 more cases recorded with 10 in Kinoya household|Australia provides over $31 million worth of PPE|Investigation for Navy personnel to determine future measures|Approved businesses need to adhere to conditions|Ministry warns against misleading information|Government can’t dictate to banks says Sayed-Khaiyum|10 more test positive, including three at QEB and one from the Navy|PM thanks all civil servants in fight against COVID-19|Four arrests for breaching containment zones|FNPF pays out over $1.6m in housing assistance|RFMF Commander confirms positive cases at QEB|Operators seek amendments to Blue Lane protocols|Some still taking situation lightly says Police|High uptake of COVID-19 jab as vaccination drive continues|Obtaining financial advantages by deception rife in the West|Lautoka families receive timely assistance|Parts of QEB Suva cordoned off|Police continue to monitor unnecessary movement|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Silktails ready to face third ranked Magpies

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 26, 2021 1:04 pm
[Source: Kaiviti Silktails/Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails have a tough task ahead preparing for this weekend’s game against third placed Wentworthville Magpies in the Ron Massey Cup.

Pio Seci will again lead the pack as Penioni Tagituimua continues his journey with North Sydney Bears in the New South Wales Cup and Karawalevu with the Sydney Roosters Jersey Flegg side.

Tagituimua gets his first start for the Bears after coming off the bench in his debut last weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Ron Massey Cup round 12 sees the return of fullback Temesia Jilivecevece after being sidelined for two months due to injury.

Ropate Tobe gets the nod to start at five-eighth with Samuel Daveta returning off the bench.

Head Coach, Wes Naiqama, says picking the best 17 every week is a huge task as he knows every player brings in their A game.

“So there’s plenty of competitions for the boys and they know that and regardless of the win they’ve got to keep training well and playing well to keep their spots in the team cause I know there’s two or three other boys that have gone to lay in their position as well”.

The Silktails will play WV Magpies at 8pm on Saturday at Ringrose Park in Sydney.

Team list: Ratu Jilivecevece, Ratu Josaia Camaisala, Ratu Inoke Vasuturaga, Malakai Kovekalaou, Timoci Bola, Pate Tobe, Waisale Nayavucere, Apakuki Tavodi, Apimeleki Lutuimawi, Josaia Raboiliku, Maika Serulevu, Pio Seci, Salimoni Nasoki, Samuel Daveta, Manasa Kalou, Akuila Tavakaturaga, Tomasi Vakadranu.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.