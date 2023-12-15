Silktails re-signs duo

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails has re-signed Prop Watisoni Waqanisaravi and Iobe Taukeisalili for the upcoming season.

Coach Wes Naiqama expresses his excitement about the duo’s return.

Waqanisaravi spent most of the year with the Sydney Roosters Grand Final Jersey Flegg squad and earned a test jersey, playing for the Fiji Bati in the Pacific Championships.

He will continue his player development training with the Roosters in Sydney.

Despite a season-ending shoulder injury, Waqanisaravi will also continue his training with the Roosters in Sydney under the club’s physio’s guidance.

The Silktails will stay in contact with the Roosters, hoping to have him back after a few trials in the New Year.

Coach Naiqama and the club are anticipating an announcement soon regarding their participation in the NSW Jersey Flegg competition next season.