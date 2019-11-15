Silktails players understands decision to pull out of RMC

The Kaiviti Silktails players accepts and also understands the decision by the management to pull out of the Ron Massey Cup competition this year due to the challenges brought about by COVID-19.

Silktails Chairperson and Ambassador Petero Civoniceva says the players have been informed and they are aware of the factors that contributed to the unfortunate withdrawal.

Speaking from Australia to FBC Sports, Civoniceva says they will now focus on their Elite Development Pathway program.

‘That program will have squads in the Lautoka and Nadi region we will also a squad in Suva and we’ll also have another squad in the Sigatoka and Navosa region’.

Civoniceva says each squad will have about 25 players.

The Silktails made their Ron Massey Cup debut with a 40-16 win against the Windsor Wolves at Churchill Park in Lautoka on the 14th of March this year and were supposed to play their next game a week later before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The Ron Massey Cup under the New South Wales Rugby League is still suspended and there’s no confirmation on when the competition will resume.

Meanwhile, round four of the NRL starts tonight with the Broncos hosting the Roosters at 9:50pm.

There will be two games tomorrow with the Panthers playing the Warriors at 8pm and the Storm meet the Rabbitohs at 8:55pm.

On Saturday, the Eels take on the Sea Eagles at 7:30pm before the Cowboys face the Sharks at 9:35pm.

On Sunday the Raiders play the Knights at 6:05pm and Titans host West Tigers at 8:30pm.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the Eels and Sea Eagles game on Saturday and the Raiders versus Knights match on Sunday on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The delayed coverage of the Broncos and Roosters game tonight will be aired at 9pm tomorrow on FBC Sports.