Rugby League

Silktails players continue individual training

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 29, 2020 12:33 pm

Kaiviti Silktails players will continue their individual training despite the suspension of the Ron Massey Cup competition.

Head Coach Brandon Costin says they aim to keep the players engaged and to keep track on their fitness.

“Each player has an app on their phone which is called Team Builder and it’s an app where they’re given a running program and one gym program. If they can’t get into the gym, there’s a bodyweight program they can do from home.”

The Ron Massey Cup competition has been suspended until June 1st.

The Silktails broke camp last week prior to the lockdown in Lautoka.

