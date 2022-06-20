Rugby League

Silktails pay homage after loss of team manager

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected]

June 20, 2022 5:21 am

The Kaiviti Silktails Football Manager Jacquie Shannon has passed away over the weekend in Sydney, Australia.

The team yesterday made a special tribute presentation in honour of Shannon during their match against Mounties.

The players sang songs before and at the conclusion of the game at Aubrey Keech Reserve to express their love and gratitude to Shannon.

The Silktails held a team meeting on Saturday night and voted unanimously to play their Ron Massey Cup game yesterday because that’s what Jacqui would have wanted”.

Shannon had been the Silktails’ heart and soul for organizational and pastoral care of the 28 players, who had left their homes and families in Fiji to compete in the NSWRL Ron Massey Cup in Australia over the past two seasons.

Kaiviti Silktails staff and management extend their deepest heartfelt condolences to her daughter Linda, her family and friends back in her homeland of Fiji, here in Australia and around the world.

Chairman Petero Civoniceva says Shannon was the backbone of our club, playing in integral part in the establishment of the Kaiviti Silktails RLFC

Silktails Executive Director Steve Driscoll adds the players were devastated by the news but they will continue to celebrate Shannon’s passion and dedication in making the Silktails such a success.

Details of Shannon’s funeral is still yet to be confirmed.

