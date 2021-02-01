Silktails lose to Windsor in thriller

The Kaiviti Silktails made a strong comeback but fell to mighty Windsor side 30-26 in the Ron Massey Cup competition today.

Silktails second-rower Pio Seci put the visitors first on the board with a try in the 6th minute of play.

With the conversion from halfback Waisale Nayavucere, the Silktails led 6-nil

Windsor replied with a try from Kyle Cassle and with the successful conversion, the scores were tied at 6-all.

The hosts didn’t stop there as they ran riot, scoring three consecutive tries from Kakapuna Fotu scoring a double and Mitchell Souter bagging his first in the 32nd minute.

A try from Mosese Qionimacawa just before halftime time put the Silktails back into the game as they trailed 24-10.

The Silktails regrouped and came out a much different side in the second spell.

They managed to score two tries through Inoke Vasuturaga and Waisale Nayavucere.

Tyler Cassel added another for Windsor in the 54th minute to further their lead.

Sydney Roosters signing Vuate Karawalevu showing his form and brilliance scoring a sensational try in the last minutes of play to end the game at 30-26.