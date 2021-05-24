Home

Rugby League

Silktails keep playoff hopes alive

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 25, 2021 12:49 pm
[Source: Kaiviti Silktails/Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails have kept their Ron Massey Cup playoff hopes alive after a thrilling 26-16 victory over Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles last night.

It was a postponed match from round two and the side staged a second half comeback with an eight-point deficit at half time to win by 10 points.

Halfback Waisale Nayavucere, Akuila Tavakaturaga, Sunia Naruma, Ratu Tiragaca and Ropate Tobe scored for the Silktails.

The Silktails was reduced to 12 players in the first half after Josua Waqavesi was sin binned for a professional foul paving.

Next week the Kaiviti Silktails will play Mounties.

