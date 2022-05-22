Silktails go down fighting

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails/Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails went down to St Mary’s 18-16 in the Ron Massey Cup last yesterday.

A barnstorming run from Osea Natoga resulted in the winger offloading to his centre Ratu Temesia Jilivecevece, reducing the margin to 6-4 after the hosts had scored first.

St Mary’s extended the lead with another try but the Fijian side stayed close in contest, answering back through Watisoni Waqanisaravi.

Silktails halfback Mosese Qionimacawa being sent off for his part in a melee and St Mary’s being sent to the bin for a high tackle, both sides needed to dig deep.

Both sides were reduced to 12 men when Mosese Qionimacawa and St Mary’s prop Atonio Tauilili sent off for indiscipline.

The Silktails then punished St Mary’s when winger Viliame Tutivuli embarked on a scintillating 50-metre run down the left flank to put the Fijian’s back in front for the first time in the game.

Eventually consistent goal line pressure took its toll with the Australian side securing a converted try for the narrow win.

The Silktails face the Sea Eagles at Mascot Oval next week.

[Source: nswrl.com.au]