Silktails debut for Natoga and Baleitamavua

There will be a strong Fijian-theme surrounding North Sydney Oval this afternoon as Kaiviti Silktails players feature in all four grades.

Ron Massey Cup coach Wes Naiqama has picked his side to face joint competition leaders Hills Bulls, including two players making their Silktails debuts in winger Osea Natoga and five-eighth Rusiate Baleitamavua.

The Silktails players will also be involved in the Jersey Flegg and Sydney Shield games tod due to the partnership between the Fijian club and the Sydney Roosters.

Article continues after advertisement

Silktails center Vuate Karawalevu will play his second game for the Bears in the NSW Cup.

The 20-year-old scored a try in the Bears Round One win over the Knights in his debut.