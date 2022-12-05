Silktails continue schools partnership

[Photo: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club / Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails are continuing its commitment to partnering with Fiji Secondary Schools and tertiary institutions around the country.

Natabua High School in Lautoka which is one of the largest schools in the Pacific with over 1200 students is the latest school on board.

Silktails board member Jaynesh Gounder says as a student and a boarder of Natabua High School between 1993 and 1996, he’s been able to learn so much through the unity of sports and inspired by the athletics, soccer, rugby and hockey teams.

Silktails captain Sunia Naruma presented Principal Virendra Sharma with a signed jersey at the school.

Naruma says the feeling of being back in the school is just overwhelming and it just brings back so many memories.

The Kaiviti Silktails in exchange for using the schools field are providing technical support for the Natabua athletics team.

It also includes the design of a periodised athletic development gym program and use of the Silktails High Performance Gym in Lautoka.