Silktails “bonded” for Sydney

The Kaiviti Silktails leave the country next week but it won’t be easy being away from family.

The side has a few more days to prepare before they leave for the Ron Massey Cup competition, which last year ended prematurely due to the pandemic.

Head Coach Wes Naiqama says the team strengthened its bonding while camping in the West.

“Being away for that long some of these boys are husbands and the partners will be leaving their family for a long time and that’s our job as coaching staff and the rest of these staff to support the boys as good as we can”.

He says playing in a prestigious tournament away from home is a good opportunity.

“We’ve come together in this two weeks and a lot of bond has been made and it helps that the boys are staying on camp just upstairs the boys that are living together five days of the week and its created that bond within the group and can be hard to create and its within living with each other”.

The Silktails leave on the 25th of this month and will set up camp in Sydney to guarantee they can take a full part this season.