Shaun Johnson backs former Sharks teammate Paul Gallen to step in for Warriors

NRL
May 21, 2020 1:38 pm
Ex-Warriors star Shaun Johnson is backing his former Sharks skipper Paul Gallen as a viable replacement for the Kiwi club. [Source: NRL.com]

Ex-Warriors star Shaun Johnson is backing his former Sharks skipper Paul Gallen as a viable replacement for the Kiwi club.

Johnson told NRL.com Gallen would have “no problem lacing on the boots again”.

The Sharks five-eighth says the Warriors are facing a tough time with injuries concerning the Kiwi side and Gallen as an intense trainer and hard worker would be a benefit for the side.

Article continues after advertisement

Gallen, 38, retired last year after 19 NRL seasons with Cronulla, but earlier this week offered to help the Warriors due to the current injury crisis.

 

[Source: NRL.com]

