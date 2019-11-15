Shaun Johnson backs former Sharks teammate Paul Gallen to step in for Warriors

Ex-Warriors star Shaun Johnson is backing his former Sharks skipper Paul Gallen as a viable replacement for the Kiwi club.

Johnson told NRL.com Gallen would have “no problem lacing on the boots again”.

The Sharks five-eighth says the Warriors are facing a tough time with injuries concerning the Kiwi side and Gallen as an intense trainer and hard worker would be a benefit for the side.

Gallen, 38, retired last year after 19 NRL seasons with Cronulla, but earlier this week offered to help the Warriors due to the current injury crisis.

[Source: NRL.com]