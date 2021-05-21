Sharks star Shaun Johnson considers rugby stint

Kiwis veteran Shaun Johnson is considering a move to Japanese rugby as he heads into his final season with the Cronulla Sharks.

The former Warriors halfback is currently weighing his options after his current NRL as the three-year deal with the Sharks comes to an end.

As much as league remains his preference, Johnson told NRL.com that switching to the 15-man game with a stint in Japan’s Top League is also appealing.

Johnson is set to return from a hamstring injury and play his 200th NRL game when the Sharks meet the Titans on Sunday at 4pm.

Meanwhile, Broncos and Storm will kick-off round 12 today at 9.50pm.