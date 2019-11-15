Sharks stage late attack to continue Broncos pain

A Cronulla side missing a host of stars has produced a stunning comeback to beat Brisbane 36-26 at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

Trailing by eight points with 10 minutes to play the Sharks scored tries through Sione Katoa, Connor Tracey and Braden Hamlin-Uele to snatch a season-defining win.

With Chad Townsend, Josh Dugan, Andrew Fifita and Jesse Ramien all sidelined, the Sharks ventured into enemy territory with nine players who’d played less than 20 NRL games.

And when Kotoni Staggs scored his second try of the night in the 56th minute to make it 26-18 to Brisbane the odds were stacked against the Sharks but Wade Graham and Shaun Johnson came to the fore to engineer the comeback.

Johnson delivered a magic pass in the lead-up tp Katoa’s try in the 72nd minute before Graham helped put Ronaldo Mulitalo away down the left three minutes later. The winger kicked back inside for Connor Tracey try to regather and score and give Cronulla an unlikely lead.

Hamlin-Uele then continued his tryscoring run with the final try of the night as the Broncos were left to ponder the one that got away.