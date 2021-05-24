Home

Rugby League

Sharks shut-out Knights to win

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 1, 2022 7:47 pm
[Source:NRL]

The Sharks recorded an 18-nil win over the Knights at PointsBet Stadium tonight.

The Sharks proved too hard to handle with centre Siosifa Talakai making 17 tackle breaks and also scoring a try.

Prop Aiden Tolman scored a try in his 300th NRL appearance, while winger Sione Katoa and fullback Will Kennedy also crossed but halfback Nicho Hynes was only able to land one goal in horrific conditions for kicking.

Cronulla coach Craig Fitzgibbon’s secures his side’s third consecutive win as the Sharks held their opponent scoreless for the first time since 2016.

