Sharks pile on points in derby win over Dragons

Cronulla Sharks recorded back-to-back wins with a dominant 36-12 win over the Dragons last night.

The Sharks scored three unanswered tries in the first half through Sione Katoa, Matt Ikuvalu and Siosifa Talakai to lead 18-nil at the break.

The Dragons started well but conceded 10 points when Jaydn Su’A was sent to the sin bin for a second consecutive week.

Article continues after advertisement

The Sharks went on to dominate in enemy territory with Nicho Hynes, Ikuvalu and Talakai among the stars of the show.

Meanwhile, the Raiders and Titans match will be shown LIVE tomorrow at 8:30 pm on FBC Sports.