Sharks duo facing suspension

Two Cronulla Sharks players are set to sit out for several weeks after being charged by the NRL’s Match Review Committee.

William Kennedy and Jesse Ramien were both charged following their team’s win over the Warriors in in round nine.

Kennedy was sent off in the first half for a high shot on Reece Walsh, while Ramien spent time in the sin bin during the second half following a high tackle on Warriors forward Euan Aitken.

Both players have been charged with Grade 3 High Tackle Careless offences, which will see Kennedy missing two to three matches while Ramien could be sideline for three to four weeks.

Round 10 starts on Friday with the Bulldogs facing the Knights at 8pm followed by Sea Eagles playing Broncos at 10.05pm.

[Source: nrl.com]